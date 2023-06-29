A ruptured water pipe inside Oelwein’s Little Husky Learning Center near the Williams Center for the Arts led to potentially significant damage to the facilities on Wednesday.
The devastating rift occurred around 9:30 a.m., with the water wreaking havoc as it wound its way down nearby hallways and into offices and classrooms, while also flooding the performing arts center, including the top of its stage.
“I was outside at the time. They came and got me,” Oelwein Schools superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register, in describing the tumult. “I ran in and started following the flow of water until I came upon the floor heaved and water geysering out of it. The water was spraying out and it was going every direction it could go.”
During the next frantic moments, the immediate consideration, Ehn noted, was to halt the wild torrent as quickly as possible, which those on scene attempted to achieve by contacting municipal authorities.
The results of those initial efforts, however, were decidedly underwhelming.
“We got ahold of the city to turn the water off to this complex, but that didn’t stop it,” Ehn said. “So, we got ahold of some of our contacts and discovered that, when they built this building, they stubbed in an 8-inch water main for the potential of installing a fire sprinkler system. That’s the water main that ruptured.”
“We’re being told it was not a water main leak, but a complete failure of a joint,” Ehn clarified, in describing the deluge’s cause.
Before it was finally halted, the water had run “for about an hour and 15 minutes,” Ehn said, during which time “by my rough calculations, 142,000 gallons of water” had invaded the building, snaking its way nearly unimpeded into the building’s various interior locations.
“It flowed down the hallway, into the band room, onto the Williams Center stage, filled up the base of the Williams Center auditorium, (went) all the way down the hallway, into the entrance of the Wellness Center, and (flooded) about 90% of Little Husky,” Ehn said, in describing the jaw-dropping extent of the water’s reach.
Facing such a daunting scenario, Ehn and the others present worked quickly to triage the situation and focus their efforts where they were most needed.
“During the flow, we were trying to mitigate as much risk as we could. Irvine Plumbing came, and they were popping open cleanouts and we were trying to divert as much water as we could. This area,” Ehn said, standing near the heaved, busted floor where the rupture had taken place, “had about three inches of water. Some of the classrooms ended up with maybe an inch of water. The base of the auditorium had about 18 inches. The sand and soot that came through the floor (also) left quite a mess.”
In all, approximately 48,000 square feet of the facility’s space were affected, Ehn estimated.
While no active learning was disrupted, “there were students in childcare. Luckily, it was a nice day, so they went outside,” Ehn said, “and families were contacted that we were going to close as soon as feasible.”
During the emergency, the Williams Wellness Center also saw its normal Wednesday schedule disrupted.
“We closed them (the Wellness Center) down because we didn’t know how long the water was going to be off,” Ehn said. “And we didn’t know to what extent their area was going to take on water, so we just sent everybody home. We were (also) staging all our equipment through the Wellness Center to get all of our fans, dryers, everything in.”