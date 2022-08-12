With the arrival of a new school year, so to comes fundraisers.
At its meeting on Monday, the Oelwein School Board will be asked to approve a an annual schedule of fundraisers for both athletics and activities.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 9:24 pm
Here are the fundraisers by on this year’s schedule, organized by group or activity:
Band — flower of the month — maybe (November); buy an old band uniform (maybe December and Worlds Finest Chocolate sales (February).
Baseball and softball — discount cards (May).
Basketball (boys)— youth basketball tournament (February).
Basketball (girls)— concessions for TBT tournament (Nov. 5 and Feb. 18); youth basketball tournament (February) and apparel store (October-November).
Bowling — OCEA Tournament/fun night (October); youth bowling camp (November or December) and apparel fundraiser (November).
Cheer — sell tattoos, hair ties and uniforms during homecoming (September); sell popcorn (November); a cheer clinic (November); and Santa letters (December).
Cross Country — 5K run (June).
DECA — sports marketing advertisements (year-round) and Husky Mart food/drinks/apparel (year-round).
Fall Drama Performance — show tickets, flowers/care packages for participants (September — October).
Golf — sharing a golf tournament with the football team (August) and apparel/equipment sales (February/March).
Husky Broadcasting — stream shout outs (year-round).
Tennis (girls) — fall apparel fundraiser (August); alumni and students tennis tournament (May); and spring/summer apparel fundraiser (February).
FFA — field income (September); pumpkin and corn sales (October); fruit sales (October-November); strawberry sales (February); and greenhouse sales (May).
Football — Collect cans (monthly), apparel fundraiser (August), and sharing a golf tournament with the golf team (July).
Post-Prom — Junior Class — cookie dough / cheesecake sales (February); back-to-school Oelwein Middle School dance (September); Halloween middle school dance (October); winter middle school dance (December); Valentine’s Day middle school dance (February); and Spring Fling middle school dance (March).
Prom — Sophomore Class — end of year middle school dance (May) and Flock a Yard (May/Summer).
Track (boys and girls) — Adrenailine Fundraising Hour-a-thon (March); Ace Fundraising Casey’s pizza cards (March); and Graphic Edge apparel store (February and March).
Volleyball — sell Rite Bite Pastries (June) and cookie dough (August).
Wrestling — Wrestling — Oscar Mayer event (August). apparel store (November) and selling old uniforms (in-season).
9th grade — Texas Roadhouse Rolls (TBD).
