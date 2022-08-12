Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With the arrival of a new school year, so to comes fundraisers.

At its meeting on Monday, the Oelwein School Board will be asked to approve a an annual schedule of fundraisers for both athletics and activities.

Tags

Trending Food Videos