Despite recent rains, the drought situation in the Oelwein area has not changed, according to the update released Thursday by the National Weather Service and the US Drought monitor.
Most of Fayette County is categorized as abnormally dry, including much of the north and a corridor that runs to nearly the southern border. Oelwein falls inside that.
However, much of the county on either side of the corridor is in moderate drought. The southwest corner of the county is in severe drought.
From Sept. 14-21, rainfall totals were generally less than an inch across northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin, the update says The highest rainfall total was reported near Elkader (1.75 inches). Normally, 0.8 inches of rain typically falls during this time period.
During the rain storm that blew through on Monday, Oelwein received 0.53 inches of rain. For the month of September, Oelwein has received 1.47 inches. Normally, the area would be at 2.67 inches, according to the weather service.
“With generally below-normal rainfall in the abnormally dry and drought (moderate to severe) areas in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, there was once again little change in the drought situation this week,” it concludes.