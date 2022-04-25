Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Little Husky Learning Center, which is on the Oelwein High School campus, will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30,  to share information about its preschool program and to take registrations for  the upcoming 2022-23 school year. 

