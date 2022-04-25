Little Husky Learning Center, which is on the Oelwein High School campus, will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, to share information about its preschool program and to take registrations for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Little Husky Learning Center open house
Tags
editorodr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
37°
- Humidity: 68%
- Cloud Coverage: 94%
- Wind: 22 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:10:41 AM
- Sunset: 08:01:18 PM
Today
Overcast. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.