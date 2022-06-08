A Waverly contractor is at work this week removing the wood equipment at Little Husky Learning Center for a playground with a construction completion date of Aug. 23, a Tuesday when fall classes will begin.
Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn expects the company removing the equipment “should turn over the site to the playground contractor for July and then will wrap up when they are done.
“They have to be complete by Aug. 23,” Ehn said. “That includes grass seeding and finishes.”
At the May 16 Oelwein School Board meeting, Ehn said the new playground for Little Husky Learning Center was in and ready for installation, but first the district needed to remove the current playground and prep the site, per meeting minutes.
Baker Enterprises Inc. out of Waverly had the low bid at $136,854 per the May 16 board agenda packet. A competing bid was just over 13% — just under $20,000 — higher, from a Hazleton contractor.
Ehn said Baker had done first-class work with the site prep and concrete for Wings Park in recommending their approval, according to board minutes.
The board approved Baker 5-0, absent board member Bob Kalb, minutes state.
“Removal and replacement of wooden playground that is difficult to clean and sanitize,” was part of the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, as approved by the Iowa Department of Education.
AB Creative had the playground proposal Ehn discussed with the board last July 19 when discussing the $350,000 ESSER III funding award.
“Tonight is not a review/approval of a contract, but approval to replace the playground with the $350,000 budget and further review will be completed in future meeting(s),” July 19 minutes state.
The School Board heard at the June 21, 2021, meeting that the district’s insurer indicated the wood equipment was a liability owing to splinters and fall-related injuries. The surfacing and the swings were also of concern, Ehn said at the time.
The Vogel Insurance/EMC report was given to the board in early fall 2019, he said.