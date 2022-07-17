When the children’s garden playground project behind Little Husky Learning Center began on May 29, 2002, the community had the option to purchase engraved fence boards for $10. The Oelwein School District has about 100 engraved planks left, said District Office Manager Karen Seeders, who helped organize them.
This was an additional way to help financially. They could also buy a T-shirt or sponsor equipment.
In-kind labor was of great importance as some 600 volunteers signed up to help construct the wood equipment over the span of a few days. More were invited to help and likely did.
The playground was designed from the suggestions and wishes of local elementary students, including a log cabin, lighthouse, pirate ship, jeep, tractor and treehouse.
Two falls ago, the district learned its insurance carrier or someone they work with considered the playground too much of a liability.
Last summer the Oelwein School Board took steps to replace the beloved wooden castle structure for safety reasons, using federal relief funds the state approved them for, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. AB Creative proposed the new structure to the district.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said Friday the foundation — concrete work — is complete for the new playground.
“We are ready for the playground installers to arrive to set the equipment and turf underlayment,” he said.
The Oelwein Community Schools posted July 6 on its Facebook wall of the same name that it had the engraved fence boards organized and ready for their new homes.
“If you or someone you know is looking for a board from the LHLC wooden castle play structure, please email kseeders@oelwein.k12.ia.us with the name on the board and she will make arrangements for you to pick up the board!” the post reads. “Please do not call — please email to make this process the smoothest possible!”
As Baker Enterprises tore down the structure, the boards were loaded into a pile.
Seeders then sorted and alphabetized the planks, photographed, and posted them online to look for their new homes.
As of Thursday, about 100 engraved fence planks were left, she said.
“I am still being contacted about them!” she said.
Although Seeders herself was not in the Oelwein area when the wood playground was built, she said her children loved playing on it growing up — “even as teenagers!”
An interesting connection to today’s school board appeared when researching the wood playground.
Medical staff were said to be available for first aid during the 2002 build, including hospital staff, EMTs and school nurse Deb Bahe — the mother of recent school board appointee, Joe Bahe, who is serving out Julie Williams’ term.