FAIRBANK — The Little Island Child Care Center is one-quarter of the way to their $400,000 goal to help fund adding two children’s rooms and kitchen.
Two more fundraisers are scheduled in November toward the goal for the 40-by-44-foot expansion drawn by Martin Gardner Architecture of Strawberry Point.
“We’re right at $100,000,” Director Janece Silva said Wednesday. The amount the center raised at a vendor fair held Saturday was not immediately available but she said the total was “still right around $100,000.”
The center is now licensed to serve 54 children on-site at 101 Fourth St. N., in Fairbank.
Upcoming fundraisers:
FALL UTV RIDE NOV. 6
The Fairbank Fall UTV Ride will be Saturday, Nov. 6. The Fairbank American Legion will be open at 8 a.m. the morning of the ride for registration and will also open back up at 4 p.m. with poker hands starting shortly after.
Everyone should be back to the legion not later than 5 p.m.
The Little Island Child Care Center will have food for sale when riders return to the Legion Hall. There will be drinks for purchase and a DJ playing some tunes.
There will also be bidding on silent auction items and the announcement of the winner of the 50/50 drawing.
The event will be a free-will donation with 100% of the proceeds going towards the expansion of the Little Island Child Care Center located in Fairbank.
Contact Matthew Myers, Austin Kane, or JJ Little with any questions or if interested in donating items for auction.
TURKEY TROT 5K NOV. 26
The 2021 Little Island Child Care 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and 1-mile kids fun run will be on Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 26, with 8 a.m. check-in at Island Park. The race will start at 8:30 a.m.
The event will start at the Island Park with runners going throughout town. The route will be previously mapped and at registration for all to view before the race.
Payment is due upon registration.
Register by Nov. 5 to guarantee a shirt. The adult 5K will cost $25, which includes the T-shirt, water and snack. The child 1-mile cost is $15. It too includes a T-shirt, water and snack.
Adult sign up is at: https://forms.gle/zss27LmveY68hdLbA
Child sign up is at:
Please pay through PayPal that is listed on the Google From.
With any questions, call the Little Island Child Care Center office at 319-635-2391.