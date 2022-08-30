Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Littleton School reunion set for Sept. 17

Former Littleton school

 courtesy photo

The public is invited to the Littleton school reunion to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence, IA 50644. This is the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church (in Littleton).

The historical society hopes all students that have attended the Littleton school will be their guest, as well as the families of former teachers and students. Food and a friendly atmosphere will be provided.

