MAYNARD — West Central plans to honor the life of student Kate Michels during Homecoming week, and orders are being taken for special “Live Like Kate” T-shirts.
Kate, 15, of Maynard, died Sunday, Aug. 22, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from injuries sustained in a train-car collision Aug. 21 west of Jesup.
She will be honored Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Blue Devils’ home varsity volleyball match against Turkey Valley.
A post made on the West Central Community Schools Facebook page says Kate’s favorite sport was volleyball, which she began playing in the Oelwein Park and Recreation program than then through the AAU. From age 11, she played with AAU’s Iowa Elite and Mojo.
She played in the West Central volleyball program since junior high and last year was a setter for the high school junior varsity team. She was on course to join the varsity squad this year, playing together with her sister, Emma.
“Her family had a sand volleyball court at their home and most days during the summer you could find Kate, usually with her younger sister Madelyn going through all sorts of VB drills,” the post says.
Orders for “Live Like Kate” shirts are due by 9 a.m. Friday so they will be available to be worn at the Homecoming week home volleyball game. The link to place an order is sportsworld.chipply.com/livelikekate21.