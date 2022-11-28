Oelwein’s Williams Center for the Arts was filled with patrons Sunday evening as they ushered in the holiday season with the Christmas with the Celts performance.
The high energy and spirited musical selections had the audience clapping and tapping throughout the night. The five musicians performing were a segment of the larger Celtic Christmas ensemble that has performed multiple times on PBS and throughout the country.
This year celebrates 12 years of successful national touring for Christmas with the Celts. Sunday’s performance included a combination of ancient Irish Christmas Carols, some lively Irish dance, and contemporary songs with Irish instrumentation.
Nine dancers from Anna Kerns’ Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) performed numerous times during the evening. Williams Center co-director Linda Murphy said many extra hours of practice went into Sunday night’s dance routines, as the dancers became familiar with the style and complexities of Irish dance. They wowed the audience, which responded with applause and shouts after each performance.
The fiddler led the ensemble with a welcome, “Castle Kelly/Noisy Curlew,” a traditional Irish instrumental. “Treble Reel Dance” then featured the dynamic female drummer and debuted the dancers.
“Little Drummer Boy” was performed with an Irish twist and resounding drums followed by Fiachra O’Regan introducing “Fairytale of New York.” O’Regan played various flutes and was a master on the Uilleann (pronounced ill-en) pipes, the Irish form of bagpipes, that are blown by a bellows under the arm and squeezed with the elbow to inflate the pipes, rather than with a tube held in the mouth as in Scottish bagpipes. Uilleann is Irish for elbow.
The fiddler proved she not only was a very accomplished violinist, but also a fantastic vocalist with the selection, “Da’ Day Dawis/Christmas Eve” and later, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” in a wonderful bluesy style.
Oelwein Middle School vocal students of instructor Sarah Gruman took to the stage for a performance of John Lennon’s “Happy Christmas” with the Celts’ guitarist and vocalist.
Lively performances of “Jingle Bells” and “Golden Wedding Reel” brought back dancers and had audience once again clapping to the tunes.
The finale, sung by the fiddler and vocalist, was Mariah Carey’s hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
The evening was more than a concert or performance, it was a unifying experience, where everyone felt a connection to the Irish heritage. The spirited and unique qualities of the Celtic instrumentation resonated through the Williams Center crowd and left all with a happy glow as they departed the venue.
