Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein’s Williams Center for the Arts was filled with patrons Sunday evening as they ushered in the holiday season with the Christmas with the Celts performance.

The high energy and spirited musical selections had the audience clapping and tapping throughout the night. The five musicians performing were a segment of the larger Celtic Christmas ensemble that has performed multiple times on PBS and throughout the country.

Trending Food Videos