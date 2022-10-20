Friends in the Community
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well!
One of the greatest gifts that God gives to us is the gift of forgiveness given to us through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This forgiveness empowers us to live our lives boldly. Too many times, we think our lives need to be defined by the things that we have done wrong or the bad things that we have said. When we truly believe that we have been forgiven, we know that we have been set free from our mistakes and failures, and we are defined not by what we have done by what Jesus has done for us!
All of us want to live boldly. We do not like the feeling of being held down or being held back. When we feel as if we are constantly being held back, we rebel against that which is restricting us. When we push back against past mistakes and failures, we suffer negative effects physically, emotionally, spiritually, and in our relationships with other people. Our hope is that we can push ourselves hard enough to make up for what we have done or said, and we hope other people never find out what we have done. Pushing ourselves this hard and hiding things from people are both difficult tasks that can wear us out and destroy relationships.
When we know we have been forgiven as a free gift, we can let go of our need to push so hard, and we can be our truest selves with others. This enables us to be energized in our daily lives. We can do things we never thought were possible because we are no longer held back by the negative voices in our heads telling us how we have fallen short in the past. We can also have better relationships with other people because we can be completely transparent without having to worry about hiding something about ourselves from them.
Forgiveness is such a great gift that we cannot keep it from other people. Once we have experienced the new life, new energy, and new openness that this forgiveness gives to us, we cannot help but share it with other people. We all know people who feel held back by things they have done in the past, and we know people who have strained relationships because of secrets they are keeping from other people. Our joyous task is to invite people to experience this life-giving forgiveness for themselves.
Along with inviting people to experience this forgiveness, we are also invited to forgive other people. We all have things that we are holding against other people for things they have said or done that we think needs to be held against them forever. As people who have been forgiven by a loving God sending His own Son into the world for us, we are called to forgive other people when they fall short in our relationships with them. This allows strained and broken relationships to be restored. We no longer think of things people have done and hold them against them. Instead, we see people as being free gifts of grace placed in our lives at just the right time and in just the right place.
When we experience forgiveness, invite others to experience forgiveness, and share this gift of forgiveness with other people, we are being the people God has created and called us to be. We are living our lives as a faithful response to God’s great gift of forgiveness in our lives.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh Schunk