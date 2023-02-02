Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, located outside Des Moines in Urbandale, was fined $10,000 after sending one of their living resident to a funeral home in a body bag earlier this month.
State inspectors indicated that the victim was a female resident at the facility and was in declining health, having been the recipient of hospice care since last December, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
The incident occurred the morning of Jan. 3, when someone who worked at the home checked on the female resident. Having observed that the resident’s eyes were open, though unable to find a pulse or any sign of breathing, the worker then notified an on-duty nurse, having determined, the report states, that “the resident had passed away.”
The nurse, after evaluating the resident, shared the same assessment, later telling inspectors that “the woman’s mouth and eyes were open, but the eyes appeared to be fixed, and there were no breath sounds or pulse that could be detected even with a stethoscope.” Soon after, the nurse contacted the family of the resident, while a hospice nurse proceeded to notify a funeral home.
Approximately 90 minutes after the initial discovery, a director at the funeral home arrived at the facility, and, with assistance from a nurse, placed the resident in a cloth body bag, zipping it shut, the Capital Dispatch reported.
About an hour later, however, the same funeral director, after unzipping the body bag, identified that the woman was moving and trying to breathe, at which point Emergency Medical Technicians were called. At that time, the woman was nonverbal and showed no motor response, state inspectors reported. Following a visit to a hospital emergency room, it was deemed appropriate to return the woman to Glen Oaks for ongoing hospice attention.
The woman died two days later.
According to the Capital Dispatch report, the woman first arrived at Glen Oaks in Dec. 2021, having been diagnosed with “end-stage, early onset dementia, anxiety and depression.” She began receiving hospice care on Dec. 28, 2022 and had an active do-not-resuscitate order.
Because of the incident, the Urbandale facility received a state citation “for failing to treat residents with dignity and failing to provide appropriate care and services for residents at the end of life,” the Capital Dispatch explained.
On Jan. 27, meanwhile, a social media post by Glen Oaks announced that the facility had been selected for an award based on the quality experience it provides its customers/residents. “We’re excited to announce that Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center,” the post read, “has earned the Pinnacle 2023 Customer Experience Award! This award is based on feedback from residents and families.”