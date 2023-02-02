Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

State Capitol Building

Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol.

 Photo by Katie Akin /Iowa Capital Dispatch

Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, located outside Des Moines in Urbandale, was fined $10,000 after sending one of their living resident to a funeral home in a body bag earlier this month.

State inspectors indicated that the victim was a female resident at the facility and was in declining health, having been the recipient of hospice care since last December, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report.

