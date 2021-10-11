Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rector Llamas, 2671 Killdeer Ave., Denver, will host its second annual Llamaween Open Farm, at 2671 Killdeer Ave., Denver, on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Admission is $15/person including taxes and fees, with children age 2 and under admitted free. Tickets must be purchased prior to arrival. Visit facebook.com/events/1834155406763928 for a link to the listing on Event Brite. Refunds up to one day prior will exclude the website’s fee. Times available were between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be a haunted barn; petting zoo with swans, peacocks and goats; hay maze with a trained llama; scavenger hunt; Llamaween coloring book pages; hay ride and one pumpkin per ticketholder. Refreshments will include caramel corn, cider, cocoa and coffee.

 
 
 

