The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped as the month began, according to the latest data from the state, but federal figures show they are trending back up, however.
Regardless, the level of infection is similar to November 2020 figures.
The Iowa Department of Public Health issues online updates weekly at coronavirus.iowa.gov, but that website will be decommissioned Feb. 16. It a result of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to let her Public Health Emergency Proclamation expire Feb. 15.
In last week’s update, for the seven days ending Feb. 1, the county accounted for 116 new cases. Nearly half of those were among people ages 18 to 39.
The seven-day rolling total peaked for the year at 211 on Jan. 24. On Nov. 13, 2020, the county topped off at 210 before falling below 50 by mid-December. Another surge in cases followed peaking at 104 on Jan. 3.
Those levels of infection did not return until October of this year. Cases began climbing in August.
Fayette County has lost 68 people because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to state data.
The state will release new figures today, but the Centers for Disease Control online tracker said in the seven days ending Feb. 8, the county has had 138 new cases.
The vaccination rate in the county for everyone age 5 and older is 56.8%, the CDC reports. For people 65 and older, the rate is 91%.
The CDC rates the county’s level of community transmission as high and recommends everyone wear a mask in public, indoor settings.