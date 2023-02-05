Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR FALLS – More than 3,200 first-graders from school districts across Iowa will join the 17th African American Read-In hosted by University of Northern Iowa College of Education as a free, virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Northeast Iowa area districts and communities participating include Oelwein, Independence and Jesup, as well as Manchester, Nashua, Spillville, Waverly, Janesville and Denver.

