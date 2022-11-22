Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

221123_ol_comgiv_masons

Among the local civic organization committed to serving the community are the fraternal members of Oelwein’s Masonic Lodge, a group whose efforts, while undeniably valuable, may, at times, fail to garner attention, according to the group’s Secretary Bill Stocks. As Masons, he explained, “we don’t tout what we do. We just go out and do it.”

Of the regular service projects performed under the auspices of the local Masons, it is the educational scholarships they provide to graduating seniors that best characterize the group’s goals and mission, Stocks said.

