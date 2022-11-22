Among the local civic organization committed to serving the community are the fraternal members of Oelwein’s Masonic Lodge, a group whose efforts, while undeniably valuable, may, at times, fail to garner attention, according to the group’s Secretary Bill Stocks. As Masons, he explained, “we don’t tout what we do. We just go out and do it.”
Of the regular service projects performed under the auspices of the local Masons, it is the educational scholarships they provide to graduating seniors that best characterize the group’s goals and mission, Stocks said.
Every year, the Oelwein Masons grant two scholarships to area seniors who intend to pursue post-secondary education. This education can take the form of “either a four-year college or community college,” Stocks explained, as long as the individual plans to further their education.
While the scholarship amount can vary, last year’s were each $500, he indicated.
After combing through the applicants, Stocks said, the Masons “pick the winners by the end of April or first of May, and then we give the scholarship when they provide written proof of their continuing education.”
Though education is the focus of the award, recipients aren’t necessary the application pool’s greatest classroom achievers, Stocks said.
“We don’t always give the scholarship to the highest ranked student in the class,” he said, noting that the Masons, in choosing the winners, “take a number of factors into consideration.”
To be eligible for a Masons scholarship, students, in addition to being a graduating senior planning to pursue additional learning, must also complete an application, demonstrate a commitment both to civic engagement and academic success, and attend a local high school, such as Wapsie Valley, West Central, or Sumner-Fredericksburg. The majority of winners, however, hail from Oelwein High School, Stocks indicated.
Aside from their hallmark scholarship program, the other service projects conducted by the local Masons can vary, Stocks said, though the group has recently been involved with local soccer, while also acting as contributors to the Oelwein Legion Post’s successful efforts to restore and display the Saur-King airplane in Oelwein’s City Park. The local Masons’ assistance in this project was made even more meaningful because, as Stocks pointed out, “King and Saur were both Masons,” and their efforts to bring the plane to Oelwein decades ago “shows how Masons are very involved around the community.”
The broader goals of the Masons are fundamentally tied to local engagement and education, as the group’s focus is primarily to “promote involvement in the community and school,” Stocks said. And while the local Masons don’t always appear together as a group when they serve, the members remain quietly active throughout the community, serving others and assisting when and where they are able, Stocks explained. Even though it often escapes notice, “the individual members,” he said simply, “are doing things.”
The motives underpinning their service and community efforts might be easily summarized, Stocks explained. “As Masons,” he said, “our goal is to take good men and make them better.”