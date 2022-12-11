It is the season of giving, and Oelwein Pizza Ranch is once again sharing its love for the community by giving free food for the holidays.
Local Pizza Ranch franchise owners/operators Gerald and Brandy Hershey have partnered with eight other local businesses to bring the “12 Days of Pizza Project” to families in the school district. Brandy explained that 50 punch cards will be given through the Oelwein schools to families for use during the holiday school break and through the end of January. Every punch card has 12 days of punches on it that equal one free large single topping pizza or eight pieces of chicken each day. One punch is allowed per day.
“We do different promotions during the year, but this is my favorite program of the year to do,” Brandy said. She and Gerald have a combined family of five children, and they understand how food costs can add up, especially during school breaks.
The 12 Days of Pizza Project local sponsors with Pizza Ranch are B&L Body, Buds ‘n Blossoms, Community Bank of Oelwein, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Irvine Water, Ken’s Electric, Lumber Ridge Home Source, and Miller’s Construction, Inc.
The idea for ‘12 Days of Pizza’ came from Sean Covel, producer of Napolean Dynamite and South Dakota native. Covel heard the need for an extended out-of-school food program when his friend, a second- grade teacher, mentioned how some of her students are dependent on existing programs that provide free and reduced meals through the school year and weekends like the “Backpack Program.” A supplemental program was especially needed when schools closed
for the holidays, leaving some students without a dependable meal source.
Covel created “12 Days of Pizza” in 2015 with the help of Black Hills Community Bank and Pizza Ranch Rapid City. The project was a success and expanded to four cities in the second year, helping 48 families. Now in its seventh year, “12 Days of Pizza” will provide more than 20,000 meals to nearly 1,500 families across the Midwest. Oelwein is one of 40 Pizza Ranch locations partnering with local businesses to join in on the spirit of the holidays.
“We are proud of our franchisees and the local businesses in our communities for offering this amazing program to our Pizza Ranch communities again this year,” said Perry Krosschell, Pizza Ranch Chief Vision Officer.
“It’s a really great feeling to be able to help families in this way and we’re so thankful to our community sponsors in Oelwein that help make this happen,” Brandy said.