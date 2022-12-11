Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

12 Days of Pizza at Oelwein Pizza Ranch

James Walker, a five-year employee at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, says the 12 Days of Pizza Project is a favorite of his and he loves that the place he works for is helping local families.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

It is the season of giving, and Oelwein Pizza Ranch is once again sharing its love for the community by giving free food for the holidays.

Local Pizza Ranch franchise owners/operators Gerald and Brandy Hershey have partnered with eight other local businesses to bring the “12 Days of Pizza Project” to families in the school district. Brandy explained that 50 punch cards will be given through the Oelwein schools to families for use during the holiday school break and through the end of January. Every punch card has 12 days of punches on it that equal one free large single topping pizza or eight pieces of chicken each day. One punch is allowed per day.

