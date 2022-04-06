The Iowa State Patrol Post 10 headquarters at Oelwein gained three new patrol officers this week, following the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s 46th Basic Academy graduation on Friday, April 1. Troopers Jonathan Brokens #292, Benjamin McCready #314, and Matthew Schmelzer #327 will serve the public through Post 10. The trio was among a graduating class of 18 new officers who previously served as certified officers in law enforcement agencies across Iowa before entering the Academy Jan. 24.
Trooper Brokens comes to Post 10 after working in law enforcement in Dubuque.
Trooper McCready came to Post 10 after several years with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. In Friday’s ceremony he received special recognition and was presented with the Sergeant Jim Smith Meritorious Peer Leadership Award. The award was named for Post 10 Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty one year ago in Grundy Center.
Trooper Schmelzer is staying close to home at Post 10 after starting his career in law enforcement with the Oelwein Police Department a few years ago.
The recruits went through a 10-week Academy training conducted at Camp Dodge near Johnston, The training focused on completing law enforcement coursework on laws of arrest and arrest techniques, search and seizure, defensive tactics, and physical fitness. Other areas of training included precision driving, firearms, emergency management services, fair and impartial policing, criminal law, accident investigation, human relations, human trafficking, motor vehicle law, domestic violence, crisis intervention for mentally ill, and several other courses in law enforcement.
Stephan K. Bayens, Commissioner of the IDPS said, “We are extremely proud of these graduates and grateful to them for choosing to answer the call with the State of Iowa. At this point in history, I believe it is the most important time to be a law enforcement officer. There’s divisiveness, brokenness, and crime is on the rise. I cannot think of a more significant time for men and women to step up and bridge that gap, and I thank them for it.”
State Patrol District 10 is made up of seven counties covering the northeast corner of the state, Allamakee, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette and Winneshiek. The district was formed in April 1946, having formerly been part of District 7 headquartered in Cedar Falls. District 10 headquarters started out in Elkader, but the office moved to Oelwein in 1949, and has been at its present location on Highway 3 at the east edge of town since 1970.
In addition to patrolling the state roads in the district, troopers of District 10 also assist with Iowa University football games with traffic, Iowa State Fair, Farm Progress Show and R.A.G.B.R.A.I., are escorts for dignitary visits, respond to natural disasters, and assist local and county law enforcement agencies in various situations.