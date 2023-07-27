In meeting the physical challenges posed by this week’s oppressive heat and humidity, few groups have been harder pressed than those working in the lawn care industry, laborers who often toil for hours plying their trade to satisfy numerous customers. For those with significant experience in the field, however, the extreme temperatures are not as limiting as they might first appear.
“This time of year (our focus) is lawn care, mowing and landscaping,” explained Jeff Heidemann, of Randy’s Lawn Care & Snow Removal who, along with his colleague Jake Ledesma, approached their recent assignments with a business-as-usual outlook, despite the unavoidable heat and humidity. “The only days we’re off are rain days, but we work in our shop then. We are busy continuously. We are, what, (working) 12-to-14-hour days now. We start at 8:30 a.m., and we quit at dark.”
The rigors of that demanding schedule, however, have taught the two Oelwein residents to take a cautious approach to their labor when the temperatures drastically rise, as Heidemann cited two key factors in maintaining their endurance under such trying conditions.
“We’ve learned to drink a lot of liquids,” he noted, “and take breaks.”
“A lot of water and a lot of breaks,” Ledesma echoed, confirming the lessons learned.
As much as those measures help, however, in their line of work, entirely avoiding the dangers of the hot sun is out of the question, Ledesma observed. “There isn’t any way to stay out of the heat,” he explained, though the occasional presence of some natural cover in a work area is literally like a breath of fresh air.
“When we get under a shade tree, it helps,” said Ledesma, while, in reference to the relative relief such provides, Heidemann compared it favorably to experiencing climate control while on a lawnmower.
“It kind of feels like air conditioning then,” he said, only half in jest.
While the humid conditions make all their tasks more challenging, there are some aspects of their work that stand out as being most difficult when the mercury rises to the recent extent.
“The hardest jobs are in town, because there is hardly any shade,” Ledesma said, “and you’re in between houses with no breeze. Those are the toughest ones. We mow a couple cemeteries, and they’re wide open, no trees, no nothing, so it’s warm there, too.”
Those who have the need to toil outdoors in these conditions, especially if they may not be used to doing so, would be well-advised to follow a couple principles before undertaking their chores, Heidemann, noted, speaking from his experience.
“Learn to adapt to it first,” he said. “Heat stroke will set in real fast. A lot of people think you can jump right out there and get into it, but you have to adapt to it. We about know when it’s too hot for us. We just take a break, and then get back at it.
“They have to consider,” he continued, “if it’s 95 degrees out, you’re sitting on a lawn mower that’s putting out more heat. We’re probably riding around on 115, 120-degree machines. We try to always send a team out; that way, nobody’s there alone. And we hope nothing happens.”