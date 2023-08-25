Following an investigation by several state and local agencies spanning nearly a year, a Postville man has been arrested for his role in the Sept. 2022 death of his four-month-old daughter.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriffs Office and Elgin Ambulance service were called to a residence on 245th Street near Elgin on Sept. 2, 2022 after receiving reports of an unresponsive female infant.
The request for assistance was made, a criminal complaint explains, after the baby’s father, 33-year-old Joshua Rueben Christen, awoke late that morning to discover the girl was unresponsive lying face down on the bed in which Christen had been sleeping. At that point, “the baby was not breathing, and levity had set in on her body. She was officially pronounced dead at Palmer Hospital a short time later,” the complaint states.
Following the child’s death, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), undertook what became a lengthy investigation of the circumstances surrounding the fatality, during which authorities learned “that, while in the care of the baby, (Christen) was under the influence of a narcotic. Also, in the autopsy, the baby had methamphetamine in her system at the time of death. The defendant knowingly acted in a manner that created the death of his 4-year-old daughter by the means of asphyxiation,” the complaint details.
As a result of the findings, Christen was subsequently charged with one count of child endangerment causing death, which constitutes a Class B felony.
Christen, who has been held in the Fayette County Jail since May 3 on an unrelated matter, is currently awaiting his initial court appearance on the endangerment charge, which is scheduled for Sept. 5. If convicted, Christen’s penalty could reach 50 years of imprisonment.
While one charge has already been filed, the case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges forthcoming, the press release reports.
In addition to the Iowa DCI, both the state and county medical examiner’s offices as well as the Fayette County Attorney assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.