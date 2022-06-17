Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Police Officers responded to 28 Third St. N.W. Friday afternoon after it was reported someone discharged a firearm and killed a dog.

Arriving on scene, officers made the area safe and began their investigation. According to the police report, a dog that did not belong on the property, appeared and was being actively aggressive toward a person on the property.

The legal occupant of the home discharged one round from a shotgun during the incident, fatally striking the dog. The shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

This is all the information that was available at press time Friday.

Oelwein Police Capt. Ron Voshell reported the incident remains under investigation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos