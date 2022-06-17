Oelwein Police Officers responded to 28 Third St. N.W. Friday afternoon after it was reported someone discharged a firearm and killed a dog.
Arriving on scene, officers made the area safe and began their investigation. According to the police report, a dog that did not belong on the property, appeared and was being actively aggressive toward a person on the property.
The legal occupant of the home discharged one round from a shotgun during the incident, fatally striking the dog. The shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.
This is all the information that was available at press time Friday.
Oelwein Police Capt. Ron Voshell reported the incident remains under investigation.