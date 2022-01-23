Local lawmakers are co-sponsors on legislation related to vaccination status and retirement income.
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, is a co-sponsor on bill introduced last week that puts race and vaccination status on the same legal status.
According to online records from the Legislature, the bill inserts “medical creed” into state law that prohibits discrimination in terms of employment, housing and more alongside, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
The bill defines medical creed as “the vaccination or disease immunity status of an individual, an individual’s decision to disclose or refuse to disclose private medical records, and an individual’s sincerely held beliefs relevant to medical interventions.”
His co-sponsors on Senate File 2052 are Sens. Dennis Guth, R-Hancock County; Jason Schultz, R-Crawford County; Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux County; Jesse Green, R-Webster County; and Jim Carlin, R-Woodbury County.
The Iowa Medical Society, Iowa Public Health Association, Iowa Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have filed lobbyist declarations against the bill. The Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Physician Assistant Society, Iowa State Bar Association and several businesses and industry groups have filed “undecided” declarations.
In reaction to the federal mandate regarding health care workers, the Buchanan County Health Center, based in Independence, requires all of its employees who do not meet medical or religious exemptions, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
MercyOne, which operates the hospital in Oelwein, and Gundersen Palmer, which operates the hospital
in West Union, implemented similar vaccine rules earlier than BCHC.
INGELS ACTION
Also in the second week of the legislative session, Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, was one of 55 lawmakers wo signed onto a bill to exempt all retirement income from the individual income tax including retroactive applicability provisions.
In other action, his bill regarding funding for programs for at-risk secondary students passed out of subcommittee on a 2-0 vote.
His bill to require regent universities sports programs to play each other annually and to prioritize scheduling in-state opponents remains in subcommittee. The Board of Regents is undecided about the legislation, according to four lobbyist declarations filed.