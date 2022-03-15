Oelwein City Council ratified the budget for 2023 at Monday night’s meeting, sending it on to be recorded with the state. This year, the tax asking or levy on Oelwein property owners went up slightly from 17.7 to 17.9 for residential and 3.0 for agricultural land. This increase is due to the city’s increases in expenses and benefits.
Property tax revenues total $2,836,151, which are split among multiple levies. A look at the city’s valuation shows a decrease from FY2022 $162,688,441 to $154,746,651 in FY2023.
According to the “FY2023 Oelwein Budget at a Glance” prepared by City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, expenditures for the general fund are projected to increase to $2.8 million in the coming year, up from $2.6 million in 2022. The increase is based on expenditures increasing in multiple departments; however, the city will not be adding a position in the coming fiscal year.
Local option sales tax (LOST) is estimated to bring in $602,000, with the sum split 70/30 for economic development and property tax relief, respectively. Mulfinger explained the city uses economic development funds to work with commercial and residential properties, and on commercial and residential property clean up. LOST money also pays for the agreement with the school on the Regional Tech Complex.
Franchise fees are estimated to bring in $745,000 in FY2023. These fees come from electric and gas charges. The franchise fee pays for the police station loan at the rate of $250,000 per year. Of the remaining money, $284,000 is used to fund the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The CIP will replace much needed equipment across many departments in the general fund.
Another source of revenue is the Road User Tax (RUT), estimated at $742,960. This revenue is generated from the state gas tax with allocation based on population. RUT has decreased for Oelwein because of the lower census number. All RUT money must be spent on road maintenance, improvements and personnel. The city has multiple road overlay and chip seal projects slated for the coming year.
Lastly, the city operates a water and wastewater utility with water revenues estimated at $1.52 million and sewer revenues estimated at $1.75 million. Mulfinger said the infrastructure fee is expected to bring in less as the council is phasing it out over three years. Several projects will be planned in 2022 to be implemented in 2023. Total estimated revenues and other sources for FY2023 is $15,761,570. Total estimated expenditures for FY2023 is $15,135,861.