Local veteran and lifelong Oelwein resident Gaylen Rundle was awarded a Quilt of Valor during a special ceremony Tuesday morning at Grandview Health Care Center. Rundle served in the U.S. Army 1967-1969 and was stationed in Korea. He is a longtime member and supporter of the Oelwein V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725. Family members present for the ceremony included his wife Susan, daughter Kimberly Pont, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Otter Creak Valor Quilters created the special quilt for Rundle, which was unfolded and shown to visitors attending the ceremony. It was then folded in half and wrapped around the veteran’s shoulders.
Otter Creek Valor Quilters Jan Franks and Delores Brandt made the presentation. Franks talked about the National Quilts of Valor organization, which was founded by Catherine Roberts in 2003. Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq and she had a vivid dream of a soldier sitting on his bed in the night, filled with despair. Like a scene from a movie, she then saw him wrapped in a quilt and his demeanor changed to one of hope and well-being. She felt the message of her dream was quilts equal healing.
Roberts determined to see that veterans touched by war could receive the healing feeling of a quilt wrapped around their shoulders. A volunteer team was assembled, and the project began. Nineteen years later, the Quilts of Valor movement has become nationwide and is also found internationally in Canada and the United Kingdom with other nations also taking an interest.
Each Quilt of Valor is quality-made and either hand or machine quilted. It includes three layers, and has a special label sewn into it with the honorees name, branch of service and quilters’ names. The quilt is registered with the National Quilts of Valor to be authenticated.
The Quilts of Valor hope to achieve a major milestone of 300,000 quilt awards by the Heroes Honor Festival honoring Vietnam veterans May 27-28 at the Daytona International Speedway. As of Sunday, March 27, the number was 299,246.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.