Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MacDowell Club February speaker

Oelwein MacDowell Club welcomed guest speaker Dr. Shelly Reid (standing) at their February meeting. She shared stories of her life as a country veterinarian.

 Courtesy of Diane Hall

Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the monthly meeting and program at the Oelwein Public Library.

Veterinarian and author Dr. Shelly Reid presented the program on “Life as a Country Vet.” She explained how she chose her profession and shared many entertaining stories and experiences she has had being a rural veterinarian.

Tags

Trending Food Videos