Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the monthly meeting and program at the Oelwein Public Library.
Veterinarian and author Dr. Shelly Reid presented the program on “Life as a Country Vet.” She explained how she chose her profession and shared many entertaining stories and experiences she has had being a rural veterinarian.
Her witty and humorous account was enlightening and entertaining for the group.
Several new members were introduced and welcomed into the club. They are Janice Minton, Abby Bouska, Jenn Drewelow, and Jami Tafolla. Upcoming events were noted.
“Hotel California,” a tribute to the Eagles will be performed at the Williams Center on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Hostesses Susan Macken, Linda Murphy, and Missy Rau served refreshments for the evening. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 7 at the Little Husky Learning Center at 6 p.m. Following the business meeting, members will attend the high school vocal concert under the direction of Darcy Fuelling for the evening’s program.