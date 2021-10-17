Oelwein Post 1725 needs six volunteers and two alternates from regional communities to serve as judges for the Voice of Democracy/Patriots Pen essay contest this year. The judges will also be asked to select an area Teacher of the Year candidate from names submitted to the Oelwein VFW Post from area school districts.
The essays and teacher candidates will be turned in to the Post by midnight October 31. The judging is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6. National VFW guidelines require that the judging be completed by Nov. 15.
The themes for this year’s Voice of Democracy (High School students) essays will be, “America: Where do we go from here?” The Patriots Pen essay theme is, “How can I be a good American?”
Iowa VFW District 9 Commander Jeff Hughes (who also serves as the local Oelwein Post chairman for these contests) has been working with local area school district representatives to ensure that students are aware of the essay contest and its eligibility requirements. “We would love to see some area residents step forward and help us out with the judging of these essays. I am confident that the commitment in time would not exceed more than two to three hours.” said Hughes.
Anyone interested in helping with the contest judging can reach Commander Hughes via email at jeffhughes1725@gmail.com