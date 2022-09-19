Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan has returned after completing a 10-week elite training program with the FBI National Academy. He graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13.
Chief Logan is the first officer in the history of the Oelwein Police Department to complete this prestigious program. It is noted that nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
“We are thrilled that Chief Logan was able to participate in such an elite training opportunity,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. “While his absence was felt, his employees stepped up and made sure services were maintained in his absence.”
Logan said he had applied to attend the academy and was accepted back in 2020, but the country was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, so plans were put on hold.
“I applied to attend after being encouraged to do so by other chiefs,” Logan said of the opportunity.
The 10-week training program involved both academic and physical fitness training, leading up to the 6.1 mile grueling obstacle run through the woods of Quantico, designed by the U.S. Marine Corps. Logan said the experience was an onsite program, and he said being away from his family for two and one-half months definitely added to the very challenging training.
“Besides being away from my family for 10 weeks I would say that the most challenging aspect of the program is the number of hours of class time, homework time, and workout time needed to succeed in the program. While I am used to 55- to 60-plus hours a week while I am working for the city, the work needed to complete this program consumes your day seven days a week,” Logan said.
While it was arduous training, Logan added that the instructors recognized everyone needs to have some mental downtime, so there were some weekends towards the end of the program where the students were able to have some time for recreational activities.
When asked how his academy training can be integrated into officers’ training in the Oelwein Police Department, Logan said both the academic side and the physical fitness training will benefit him in the department operations.
Logan was gone from the police department from July 8 to Sept. 16, but he kept tabs on what was going on in his absence.
“I was in regular contact with our city administrator and Captain Voshell to address matters and spent evenings and weekends performing some of the chief duties. Captain Voshell did an excellent job in handling the operations in my absence,” he said.
The majority of the cost for Logan to attend the FBI National Academy came from the federal government. The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement executives from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.
Chief Logan has 31 years of law enforcement experience. He has been with the Oelwein Police Department 29 years, serving at its chief 20 of those years. He is an Oelwein High School graduate and holds a BA in Criminal Justice Administration and an MA in Criminal Justice Organization Leadership, both from Waldorf University.
“It was a true honor to be selected to attend the National Academy. The education and professional partnerships that are developed make it a truly unique experience,” Logan said. “I am grateful for the support of the city, our teams at the police/fire departments, and especially my family while completing this arduous program.”
Logan said that being part of less than one-percent of officers across the country to achieve participation in the FBI National Academy is truly sobering and something he does not take as just a personal career advancement.
“While I believe that our department has always been a forward thinking law enforcement agency, the fact that so few law enforcement executives get the opportunity to attend and complete this training is not lost upon me. I will utilize the lessons learned to maintain the energy needed to continue enhancing our department’s efforts as we work to serve and protect our community,” he said.