Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan has returned after completing a 10-week elite training program with the FBI National Academy. He graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13.

Chief Logan is the first officer in the history of the Oelwein Police Department to complete this prestigious program. It is noted that nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

