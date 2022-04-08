West Union has officially adopted its own logo for everything RAGBRAI when the riders hit town on Friday, July 29.
T-shirts, signs, patches and banners will soon be emblazoned with the design that was put together from many suggestions and ideas from the public and then brought together by Chamber Director Matt Marsala and graphic designer Steve Murray.
The design shows a bike and rider in front of the upside down West Union symbol WU, representing hills, and says “It’s All Downhill From Here!”
“We thought this would be kind of a fun way to take the riders’ minds off the negative and on the positive as they start on the last day of their ride and the longest climb of the trip,” Marsala related.
When the riders leave West Union on Saturday morning, after spending most of the day and night, they’ll be facing a rise in elevation of 2,966 feet before reaching the banks of the Mississippi in Lansing. On the plus side, as the logo points out, once you go up, you have to come down.
“The ride’s going to be fairly smooth up to that point. It’s going to be a tough leg so we wanted something that was going to play on that and grab the riders’ attention, and let them be in on the joke,” Marsala explained.
He went on to explain the design that couldn’t include the RAGBRAI name anywhere on it
“I think the design represents the community, and that’s hard because it is diverse, and to include it all in a logo would have been difficult, so we tried to keep it simple,” Marsala explained, saying it represents the marriage of the flat farming terrain and the start of the driftless.
Murray concurs with Marsala on the design. “The committee decided what they wanted to see and I just kind of whittled it down. I think it’s a good marriage of most of the ideas.”
Marsala said he was surprised how a lot of the designs that were submitted were similar. “We had about 75 submissions and I think you could have categorized all of them down to two or three themes,” he said.
Currently the design is being farmed out to area suppliers to see who can come up the volume and price point that is needed. Marsala said they’ll be ordering over 5,000 t-shirts, and cost is a factor as everything adds up in the final expenses.