Merle’s Auto Service of Oelwein, a long-time fixture of the city’s business and customer-service community, will be reopening in September.
Though still owned by previous proprietor John Bamford, the new face of the enterprise will be, in fact, a familiar one to many of Merle’s still-loyal customers, as John Long and his wife Kristina will operate the business.
“When John Bamford first bought it in 2017,” Long explained, in detailing his history with Merle’s to the Daily Register, “I was the mechanic at that time. In 2021, I left, and started another adventure. Now, I’ve talked to (Bamford), and my wife and I are going to open it back up Sept. 1 and make a go of it. This is going to be our livelihood. He still owns it, but we are going to make a go of it.”
After leaving the business in 2021, Long, who, like Bamford, is a native of northern California, tried several different occupations, including positions at both Bertch Cabinets and East Penn, though none could replace what he left behind at Merle’s. “Nothing suited me,” Long described. “I’ve known cars all my life, so here I am, back again,” he said, laughing. “I always think I want out of this business, and I always get drawn back into it. I like cars.”
Such is his passion, in fact, that it motivated him to approach the subject of reopening with Bamford, a possibility the owner needed time to consider, in light of Merle’s relatively recent closure, which occurred only last September.
“He said he’d have to look at everything and see if it was worth opening back up and taking the risk again,” Long recalled, of Bamford’s response to his proposal. “He said that I’ve got to put my heart into it and be ready.”
Then, following Bamford’s due consideration, Long received the green light he had been hoping for, affirmation which came very recently, he explained.
“We just talked about it and made the final (decision) yesterday (Monday),” Long noted, with a laugh.
When it resumes service in September, meanwhile, the Longs, both current Oelwein residents, plan to operate the shop with minimal outside assistance, at least at the outset.
“It’s going to be me and her,” Long said. ”She’ll run the office.”
When Merle’s does reopen—which will officially occur on Sept 1 with customer service beginning anew on Tuesday, Sept. 5—clients should not expect many significant changes from the most recent iteration of the enterprise, Long said.
“It won’t be any different,” he noted, of the services he intends to offer. “I’m not going to do the big jobs, but everything else, we’re going to get in and get it done,” a list that includes “tires, brakes, oil changes,” though not collision and bodywork.
“I’m avoiding that,” Long noted, with a laugh.
To claim their place on the service schedule, clients “can call and make an appointment. You are more than welcome to drive in, and if I’m not busy, we’ll get you in right away. If not, we can schedule it,” he said.
In the meantime, Long indicated his time would be spent in preparing Merle’s to resume its place in serving customers and caring for their automotive needs, an effort he was engaged in fully by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. That early hour found him already occupied with thoughts of “remodeling the office and cleaning up the building, to get it ready to start having people show back up.”
“We’re hoping not,” he continued, when asked if his prep work is likely to take the entirety of August, “but I’ve got a lot of stuff I’d like to get done. I’ve got to fix around the door, clean the office, move stuff around, get it set up to where the customers will be more comfortable in there.”
Key to the business’s success will be re-establishing a relationship with the many local customers who are used to thinking of Merle’s when needing vehicle service, Long indicated, while also noting that many of those clients have been inquiring about the shop’s future.
“There are a lot of them that have asked us over the past year when we were going to open back up,” Long detailed. “There are a lot of them that want to come back and want us back in here.”
As for the remainder of those former customers, he expressed confidence that the quality work and services he and his wife will provide will give them ample reason to find their way back to 113 First St. SW in Oelwein.
“I was the only mechanic in here at the time (before departing),” he concluded, “so it’s just getting our customers back, knowing that I’m back here. In time, yes, I’ll get them back.”