County youth coordinator, or “cool youth chief”?
With Fayette County Youth Coordinator (CYC) Michele Kelly of Iowa State Extension overseeing her 20th Fayette County Fair this year, friend and Extension Council member Peggy Sparrgrove suggested the latter honorary title.
Whether calling exhibitors to their next show, working in the Clover Café, answering questions or sharing words of encouragement, Michele has long been an “encourager” of local youth.
Sparrgrove honored the local coordinator during the bustling 4-H and FFA Beef Show Thursday, July 20, presenting Michele with a commemorative poster as her son Travis looked on. The longevity honor was also announced at the Dairy Show Friday.
“Fayette County is truly blessed with Michele because most county youth coordinators only last five years. She treats her 4-H’ers as her own kids,” Sparrgrove told the Daily Register.
Hired as the local county youth coordinator in February 2004, Michele is a 1985 graduate of East Buchanan Community School. As a Byron Green Leaves 4-H Club member in Buchanan County, she showed beef cattle and participated in several other project areas, while exhibiting at the Buchanan County and Iowa State fairs. The Aurora native held every officer position available and was a County Council member during her nine-year 4-H career.
“I really enjoyed the life skills 4-H taught me,” Michele said. “Like most things, a person doesn’t realize such
things at the time, but I do now when looking back. Of course, I also liked the friendships I made.”
A third generation 4-H member after her grandparents and parents, Michele and her husband, Galen, passed on her family’s endorsement of the program’s benefits to their now-adult children, Amanda and Travis.
As the local CYC, “I have kiddos in fourth (grade), and I had their parents in 4-H, so I’m on my second generation,” Michele said during the Beef Show presentation, before leaning in to hug Sparrgrove.
It took a young Michele some time to accept the program on her own terms.
“Throughout my time in 4-H, I considered my parents as pushers,” Michele said. “However, now I understand. They weren’t pushers. They were encouragers.”
It was this passion for 4-H that eventually pulled Michele away from a 16-year career at the former Atwood manufacturing plant in West Union. Shortly after the Extension position came open in December 2003, she went through the interview process with the self-understanding that, if it was meant to be, she would be offered the position.
“I love my job,” Michele said, while reminiscing. “My day-to-day work is always different. I enjoy meeting the people, families and kiddos. The alumni are very responsive and many even return to help with the fair. Seeing the kids getting together at fair time is especially gratifying. Whether watching them have water fights, playing cards in the barns, participating in the shows or attending the grandstand events, I think it’s neat to see the kids and clubs come together each year.”
Michele’s fair duties include overseeing the 4-H and FFA shows and programs, answering questions about the fair exhibits and identifying livestock and animals. In addition, her obligations include visiting the county’s 4-H clubs, scheduling youth trips to conferences, and working with the Fayette County 4-H Council. Prior to the hiring of Kathy Hennings as a youth outreach coordinator, Michele served similar duties and visited the various schools in Fayette County.
Noting the increased reliance on email communications and internet services, Michele indicated technology is among the biggest changes in her career.
Meanwhile, one thing that has remained consistent throughout Michele’s service has been youth participation in Fayette County 4-H. She estimated an average of 200-250 members participate in the local 4-H organization each year. Currently, there are 207 members among the county’s 14 4-H clubs and 91 children are involved with the seven Clover Kid programs.
“The families have been tremendous over the past 20 years,” Michele said, smiling. “Yes, there have been bumps in the road, but we have managed through everything. I’ve also lightened up over time and listened more to suggestions. I’ve learned one of the most important things is to be consistent in making decisions.”
“The fair is a big family, where everyone is willing to help everybody else,” the Fayette resident continued. “I definitely can’t complete my responsibilities alone. All the volunteers and fair board members strive to make each fair the best one ever, and Deb Kahler, Judy Mohlis and Kathy Hennings back at the Extension office have always worked behind the scenes and helped wherever needed.”
Raising enough funds to rebuild the Clover Café on the fairgrounds and hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in recognition of the successful project at the 2021 Fayette County Fair is one of Michele’s proudest accomplishments.
Traditionally known for its menu of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, pork chops on a stick, walking tacos and taco salads, the original Clover Café was completely razed following the 2019 Fair. Soon after, work started on a new 1,040-square-foot, air-conditioned building.
Instead of ordering, picking up items and paying through a window, customers can now enter the café to order and receive their food. In addition to the new building, construction included an expanded cement pad eating area. Due to COVID-19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was delayed until the 2021 fair.
A decade earlier, Michele was joined by Clayton County Extension Youth coordinator Tammy Muller, former Fayette County Extension Education director Dan Burkhart and former Clayton County Extension Education director Dan Lane in organizing the annual 4-H citizenship trip to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Thirty-eight youth, six adults, and three Extension staff members from Fayette and Clayton counties participated in the inaugural trip in 2010.
Among the many monuments, memorials and sites the area youth have experienced over the years are the Gettysburg battlefields, Norfolk Naval Base, George Washington’s Mount Vernon home, the National 4-H Center, the Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, Ford’s Theatre and the Petersen House, the U.S. Capitol, the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, The National Archives, and the Smithsonian Institute.
Personally, Michele feels the most important aspect of her position since being hired has been youth participation and attendance. Every Fayette County program is equally important to her, and she hopes enough kids feel the same way to sign up and attend the various activities throughout the year. During the recruitment process, Michele stresses to area youth that 4-H is not all about the fair. It will provide them life skills.
“You don’t have to exhibit anything at the fair to be involved in 4-H,” she closed, smiling. “It’s just considered the granddaddy event of the year. I tell the kids that the color of a ribbon doesn’t matter. It’s about making wise decisions. They all earn purple ribbons in my eyes.”