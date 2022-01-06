Linda Caldwell applied for a job at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center – then known as Mercy Hospital – on a whim back in July 1971. Her older sister had recently started working at the hospital and it seemed like a good way to make some extra money.
Fifty years later, Caldwell is saying goodbye. Working at MercyOne has been a privilege, she said, and she’s loved getting to know everyone over the years. Her last day was Dec. 31, 2021.
“I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” she said. “I hate to retire – I really love this job – but it’s time.”
Her sister, Sandy Short, will be taking over her duties in retirement – she’s worked for MercyOne for about 45 years.
Caldwell has seen a lot of change in her 50 years at MercyOne. She started working in the kitchen, which she did for 27 years, working in a variety of roles. She moved to the business office in 1998. She was nervous she said, because she had never used a computer before.
“Linda’s been a tremendous asset to the organization for the over 50 years that she’s worked in various roles at our campus,” said Jill Groth, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center site administrator. “She’s seen much change in health care, and throughout it all she’s been a steadfast support to our patients, colleagues and providers. She’s set the bar for dedication and loyalty and will be missed. We wish her well-deserved enjoyment in her next chapter.”
As far as retirement plans go, she’s looking forward to sleeping in, organizing some things around the house, and taking a trip with her sisters.