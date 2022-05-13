Longtime newswoman Kaye Frazer dies at 92

Friends and former coworkers at the Oelwein Daily Register were saddened to learn of the passing of Kathryn “Kaye” Frazer on Friday afternoon, May 13.
A local icon in the news business, Kaye started writing for the newspaper right out of high school. She was Community and Lifestyle Editor for the Oelwein Daily Register more than 50 years, and continued to pen Bits, Bats and Bouquets from her home computer. Her last column was published April 22.
From the Wadena Rock Festival to the Iowa visit of Pope John Paul II, through a parade of political candidates, entertainers and influential others, her connections to the history of the area were as deep as her love for this community. She was often sought to answer questions on local history and events, which she always supplied. Her encyclopedic knowledge and recall will truly be missed. Her friendship was treasured by many.
Our sincere sympathy is extended to her family as they process this loss.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.