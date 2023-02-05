Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Do chickens have a rightful roost within Oelwein city limits?

At the most recent City Council meeting, Steve and Marie Woodward expressed concerns about a neighbor whose chickens roam “free range” through the neighborhood. The Woodwards reported the chickens have been in their garden and flowerbeds, driveway, yard, and street, posing a hazard and creating a nuisance. The couple said attempts at conversations with the neighbor had not been productive.

Tags

Trending Food Videos