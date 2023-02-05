Do chickens have a rightful roost within Oelwein city limits?
At the most recent City Council meeting, Steve and Marie Woodward expressed concerns about a neighbor whose chickens roam “free range” through the neighborhood. The Woodwards reported the chickens have been in their garden and flowerbeds, driveway, yard, and street, posing a hazard and creating a nuisance. The couple said attempts at conversations with the neighbor had not been productive.
According to Oelwein’s City Code Chapter 19, Section 19-3. Bothersome animals, “It is unlawful for a person to keep within the city such bothersome animals such as bees, cattle, horses, goats, swine, sheep, fowl, feral cats and barking dogs which tend to disrupt the peace and good order of the community.” Such animals can only be allowed for educational purposes on public school property, according to the code. It is also unlawful to permit any animal, including fowl, to run at large, according to the next section (19-4) of the same part of the code.
Mayor Brett DeVore told the Woodwards he would have the Community Development department and the city’s code enforcement officer look into the problem.
In checking up on the progress of the complaint the Daily Register communicated with City Hall and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. He reported that Community Development is mitigating the chicken problem, which is being addressed by the code enforcement officer.
“They are working with the chickens’ owner on a plan to keep the chickens in their own yard,” Mulfinger said. He added that the owner’s flock of 30 chickens has been cut down to only 5.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan pointed out that while code enforcement is now under Community Development for these types of issues, Oelwein’s code actually prohibits fowl in town. However, he added that, historically, the matter of raising chickens in town is only addressed on a complaint basis.
With the current sticker shock for a dozen eggs in grocery stores, the city may want to take another look at redefining the code where chickens are concerned.