DUBUQUE — Mercy College of Health Sciences and Loras College are partnering to offer a new “3+1” program that provides an opportunity for students to earn two degrees in four years; a bachelor’s degree (BA or BS) from Loras and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through an accelerated pathway from Mercy College.
Loras will begin accepting interested students for the “3+1” program in fall 2023. Mercy College’s first cohort for this BSN program will launch in May 2024.
An information session for those interested will be hosted on Loras College’s campus at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, in Keane Hall, fourth floor, 1450 Alta Vista St., Dubuque. Register at https://lcadmission.loras.edu/register/openhousebsn. If interested in learning more specifics about the program, there will be one-on-one admission counseling available.