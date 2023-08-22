Dec. 1, 1934 – Aug. 20, 2023
HAZLETON — Loretto N. Perry, 88, of Hazleton, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Loretto was born on Dec. 1, 1934, in Iowa City, the daughter of Vern E. and Myrtle E. (Dotty) Usher. She was raised in Cedar Rapids, and was a 1952 graduate of St. Patrick’s Catholic High School. Loretto went on to study at Mount Mercy College and received an associate’s degree in business in 1954. She soon took a job as a deputy city clerk for Cedar Rapids, and later worked for a short time at United Life and Casualty Co.
On April 14, 1956, Loretto married LaVern Ira Perry, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Together they purchased a farm in Hazleton in 1967, where they raised their four sons.
They farmed and raised dairy cattle for many years. They retired in 1995 and went on a three-month trip. During that trip, they traveled throughout the United States and stopped in Texas and Colorado to visit their sons.
She enjoyed taking care of her family and loved seeing her grandchildren visit. Loretto enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren and church functions whenever she could.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Joni) Perry, Springhill, Kansas; Steven (Tammy) Perry, Maxwell, Iowa; and Phillip (Erin) Perry, Oelwein; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Loretto is preceded in death by her husband LaVern Perry; her parents, Vern and Myrtle Usher; a son, David Perry; three brothers, Lester, Earl and Everett Usher; a sister, Berniece O’Neal; and a sister-in-law, Betty Payne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hazleton. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the church.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.