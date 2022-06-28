After Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies used a drone and a dog to find a man lost in woods near Brandon early Tuesday morning, they had to arrest him.
Garrett Wayne Spence, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was taken into custody on a warrant from Linn County, where he has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse (Class B felony.
The Sheriff's Office explained the timeline of events in a news release.
At about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man saying he was lost in a wooded area near the 1600 block of 330th Street along I-380 east of Brandon near the Koutney Pond and Hoffman Woods. He had gone to the area to fish but had become lost after sunset, he said.
He advised his phone battery was nearly depleted but that he had lit a fire near a creek to help locate him.
Deputies responded and used the Sheriff Office's drone equipped with a forward looking infrared camera to find the fire and the man.
The drone, also equipped with a loudspeaker and spotlight, relayed audible messages in an attempt to guide the male but the communications were unsuccessful.
Once the fire was located with the drone, deputies used a a handheld infrared camera and the Sheriff Office' canine, Koda to find the man, who was tired but otherwise uninjured.
After speaking with Spence, deputies discovered he had an active arrest warrant out of Linn County for an original charge of second-degree sexual abuse and was taken into custody. He was later transferred to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The abuse charge is linked to a March incident and the warrant was issued June 22, according to online court records.