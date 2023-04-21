Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series about Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration and the new 150th Store recently opened at OCAD. Please pick up Wednesday’s Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
As preparations continue for this summer’s celebration of Oelwein’s sesquicentennial, the city’s Chamber & Area Development Office (OCAD) last week unveiled a special 150th souvenir store, where patrons can purchase a number of specialty items and keepsakes marking the once-in-a-lifetime occasion and its importance.
Those visiting the store, however, which is located at the OCAD office and is accessible during the Chamber’s normal business hours, should note that, though open, it remains in its formative stages. “We’ll be adding new items as we get them,” OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard observed. “This is just a start.”
Though in that sense still a work in progress, the list of unique items currently available at the new store—which includes Oelwein-themed playing cards, mural cards, a Christmas spinner ornament, as well as caps and tee shirts, available in both adult and youth sizes—is nonetheless varied and impressive.
Visitors may also notice a couple of unifying themes as they browse the merchandise, as well.
“The train theme, of course, in Oelwein, we had to get train whistles,” Howard observed, in noting another available item. The majority of the products for sale, meanwhile, also reflect the participation and craftsmanship of area businesses, specifically.
“Most of this stuff was purchased locally or from chamber members,” Howard said. “Cutting Edge did the hats for us, Serbro did the shirts and Mike Kerns at Kerns Company did all the souvenirs.”
Though the wooden whistles speak emphatically to Oelwein’s prominent railroading history, no theme is more evident across the store’s products than that of celebrating wine and other beverages, a motif reflected in the store’s inclusion of two styles of can koozies, a wine stopper, beer taster and shot glass. The capstone to this concept, however, is the store’s offering of authentic foreign wine, the availability of which reflects nothing less than an international collaboration.
“There is an ancestor of the original Oelwein family who lives in Sommerhauser, Germany, and she had come to visit seven or eight years ago,” Howard said, in explaining the presence of the rare drink, “and she sent us a bottle of this wine as a thank you gift. So, I called her to ask if she would come and be our (sesquicentennial parade’s) grand marshal… and then I asked her if we could get some of this wine. She found a winery that would make it for us and they shipped 150 bottles.”
Though the Oelwein family’s direct involvement in procuring the wine may have been exceptional, the city’s namesake family and its history was assured of being prominently displayed during the celebration, regardless. “We tried to do similar motifs on different things,” Howard said. “All of our wine and beer,” for example, “will have the (Oelwein) family crest,” including the very limited wine now available, which sells for $107 a bottle. “The only opportunity for people to ever get it would be now,” Howard explained, in reference to the wine. “It will not be available any other time. And some is already gone.”
Though the drink’s price tag may appear exorbitant to some, its limited availability, as well as the role of the souvenir store’s sales in helping fund the celebration, mean the item is likely to become a hot commodity.
“The profits from the souvenirs will help pay for the events and activities,” Howard said, including the musical entertainment, which, in various forms, will span the full four days of the celebration.
“All of our concerts will be free,” Howard continued. “We have some big-name performers coming in, including Pork Tornadoes and Jake McVey; we also have some local alumni bands that are coming back. Everything is free to get into.”
Of the performers scheduled to attend, it is Pork Tornadoes, a rock band from the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area, that will appear at the top of the bill, Howard observed.
“It cost a lot for us to get them here,” she said, noting, too, that she expected the act to draw 5,000 people for their Oelwein appearance. Further testifying to the band’s local popularity, at one “Cedar Rapids… outdoor concert,” Howard said, a Pork Tornadoes performance “had 15,000 people there.”
In addition to a wide variety of musical acts—“We are going to have 50s, rock, country, and everything in between,” Howard said—the entertainment will also include a much sought-after local artist making a rare appearance.