An Oelwein man charged in the burglary of a liquor store earlier this month is now facing additional felony charges over the lottery tickets that he allegedly stuffed in a bag that night.
Anthony Allen Copley, 35, was charged earlier this month with third-degree burglary (Class D felony). He is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond, however, for alleged probation violations.
He was placed on probation in February after pleading guilty to second-offense eluding, a Class D felony, in Fayette County.
He was also placed on probation in April in Black Hawk County after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary there. Though not jailed, he was placed in residential facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits were released. In July, the facility listed him as escaped, and a warrant was issued for probation violation.
On Thursday, Oelwein Police filed an additional criminal complaint seeking more Class D felony counts for making off with 40 lottery tickets.
A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine between $750 and $7,500.
According to the multiple criminal complaints, Oelwein police responded to a security alarm at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at a liquor store on South Frederick Avenue. They spotted a person inside wearing a black mask who fled on foot but was chased down by an officer.
The police report that he had a hammer and a crowbar that he used to enter the store, as well as a bag that contained cigarette, lighters and lottery tickets.
On Thursday, the Oelwein police filed another complaint seeking Class D felony charges related to the 40 lottery tickets he allegedly took. It broke down the numbers for each scratch off game: eight “Roll the Dice,” seven “$50,000 Crossword,” five “LUX,” five “Holiday Magic,” five “$100,000 Holiday Crossword,” four “Tree-Mendous, three “$100,000” and three “Lucky Stars.”