Those traveling on Oelwein’s Charles Street after dusk during recent holiday seasons have likely noticed an unmistakable emerald beacon as they pass through the frosty night. Neither a streetlight nor a marquee, this landmark is, rather, a tree decorated for the Christmas season. Standing out among other holiday trees because it is not an evergreen, its shimmering glow reflects a remarkable story, one highlighted by love, family and dedication to a loved one gone too soon.
The residence, located at 1215 East Charles, is home to Doug and Lee Ann Bulman, while the beautifully-lighted green Christmas tree it features each December is “a bold reminder of Grandma and how brightly she still shines on all of us to this day,” said April Stevens, Doug and Lee Ann’s daughter who grew up there. “It’s something that represents her and all of the kindness in her heart.”
Stevens’s grandmother was Shirley Ann Bulman, someone who, above all, prized her family and their well-being. “Grandma was an incredible woman,” Stevens said. “She was kind and sweet and always made you feel special. She loved her family more than anything in this world. She showed all of us how to live with kindness and compassion in our hearts. She exuded joy and kindness and everything that was good in this world. That’s just the type of person she was.” Evidence of her character and devotion, in 1990, she donated a kidney to her daughter Jody.
“She was perfect,” Stevens said.
Her greatness was especially evident at Christmas time, when, through the eyes of a growing granddaughter, Bulman made the holiday all it was meant to be and more. “As a grandmother, she was full of life around the holidays,” Stevens explained. “Her house was always filled with laughter and dancing and singing–and all of that Christmas baking. Her house was always warm and welcoming and filled with the spirit of Christmas.”
In 1995, however, at just 60 years of age, Bulman succumbed to leukemia following a two-year battle, leaving behind a grieving family.
“I was 12 when she passed. I still remember watching my dad back out of our driveway on his way to LaCrosse to be by my Grandma’s side,” Stevens shared, “knowing this would be his last trip to see her.”
“The embrace when he got back,” she recalled, “was beyond heartbreaking.”
For the survivors, Bulman’s loss was tragic.
“Grandma was the heart and soul of our family and her passing at such a young age was devastating to our family,” Stevens said. “My dad had just turned 40 when she passed away and he was the oldest of five siblings. To say it rocked the family to its core is an understatement. When you lose someone so important to you, it’s next to impossible to go back to the way things were.”
“Over time,” however, “we got back into our new normal and, as our hearts began to heal, our family Christmases were once again filled with laughter and not tears. Our family get-togethers were never the same after Grandma passed away, but all of us still try our best to keep her spirit alive, especially during the holidays.”
As the family struggled to recover, members of the community who had known what Bulman meant made a small gesture to Stevens’ father Doug, Shirley Bulman’s son, that not only reflected the loving heart of a small Iowa community but would also usher in a new family tradition while leaving an indelible mark on the city’s holiday landscape. As Stevens described it, “this tree was given to my parents shortly after Grandma Shirley passed away. It was a gift from their really close friends that have been their best friends for decades. They are all from Oelwein and they are absolutely amazing friends to both of my parents.”
Since it was given to honor Shirley, the tree, presented as a simple gift, came to symbolize something with immense meaning to the family, particularly for Doug during the Christmas season. “My Dad started decorating the tree shortly thereafter,” Stevens explained. “The tree was so much smaller back in 1995 so it didn’t take as long. This project every year takes my Dad weeks to fully finish but the incredible thing is, I have never, in all the years he has been doing this, heard him complain about the lengthy process. Every year, the tree gets bigger and more and more lights go on. This year, I believe he put on over 111,000 lights. He always tells all of us he wants to make sure his mom can see it from Heaven.”
“And, of course, green was her favorite color,” Stevens added.
As the years passed, the lighting of the Bulman’s green tree became tradition, one, Stevens said, that occurs each Thanksgiving, when the family is gathered together. Though the size of those celebrations has grown over the years, having begun with only Stevens’s parents and five siblings, the meaning of the lit tree and its splendor has maintained the same level of importance for the family. As Stevens described, “the lighting of Grandma Shirley’s tree has always been a big deal. We have to patiently wait until the night of Thanksgiving to see it all lit up. We always do some type of countdown and then, as the lights are turned on, there is always a split second of stunned silence and then a bunch of oohhhhs and ahhhhhs. There is also the smallest amount of sadness when her tree is lit, more just from the sadness of what we’re missing and how special she was to so many.”
While its meaning to the family is unquestioned, Stevens hopes the tree’s unique nature and special beauty touches those far beyond the Bulman’s doors. “I hope others in the community are able to see the beauty of this tree and that it makes them smile or just brings them joy, because I know, that’s exactly how Grandma Shirley always made you feel. It’s pretty amazing how someone can still impact others even after they have passed away.”
“The tree,” Stevens concluded, “is a reminder to give a little more, show kindness and compassion and to love your family with everything you have.”