Those traveling on Oelwein’s Charles Street after dusk during recent holiday seasons have likely noticed an unmistakable emerald beacon as they pass through the frosty night. Neither a streetlight nor a marquee, this landmark is, rather, a tree decorated for the Christmas season. Standing out among other holiday trees because it is not an evergreen, its shimmering glow reflects a remarkable story, one highlighted by love, family and dedication to a loved one gone too soon.

The residence, located at 1215 East Charles, is home to Doug and Lee Ann Bulman, while the beautifully-lighted green Christmas tree it features each December is “a bold reminder of Grandma and how brightly she still shines on all of us to this day,” said April Stevens, Doug and Lee Ann’s daughter who grew up there. “It’s something that represents her and all of the kindness in her heart.”

