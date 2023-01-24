FAIRBANK — Decorah-based Wicks Construction had the apparent lowest of seven bids on the Fairbank Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 Project at just over $3.9 million when the Department of Transportation let bids on the project on Jan. 18, Fehr Graham senior project manager Jon Biederman told Fairbank City Council on Monday.
“Low bidder was Wicks Construction with a bid just a touch over $3.9 million. Now, that is everything. That’s the city’s portion, DOT’s portion of the roadway and the sidewalks,” Biederman said. “The DOT is recommending award. That’s what they told us. There will be more details, line item prices, sometime this week, we’re planning on.”
This is 16.9% higher than the $3.29 million final cost estimate that engineer Biederman had signed on Nov. 11 and presented to the council on Nov. 14.
“With the way bid prices are, I thought that was pretty positive,” Biederman said. “We hit it at the perfect time for letting. The perfect month.
“They did not let us know who subcontractors are (such as for) underground work.”
The late start date is set for March, Biederman said, while noting that it depends on whether nature allows working days.
“We’ve got to have a spring day here, too. Some years that’s possible, some year’s that’s not possible,” Biederman said.
DOT will award the contract, and the city won’t have any say, Councilman Ron Woods verified.
“Yep, they award that,” Biederman said.
The low bid was $3,910,484.14, transportation planner Cathy Cutler with DOT District 6 in Cedar Rapids told the Daily Register.
DOT will check the contract against the apparent low bid, and if everything works out as expected, that will be awarded in about two weeks.
In the unlikely scenario the DOT would find a mismatch and reject the low bid, the contract would go to the next-to-lowest bidder.
The council approved agreements with Fehr Graham for professional services determining right-of-way on the Fourth Street Sidewalk project, and for Highway 281 Construction Engineering.
At Biederman’s and the city attorney’s recommendation, the council approved on a 4-0 vote a right-of-way agreement for professional services from Fehr Graham for the Fourth Street Sidewalk project. The sidewalks are being brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards as required with such federally shared highway projects.
Councilman Matt Coffin was absent.
“This is our agreement for determining where that right-of-way line actually is. We know the sidewalk is going to be very close and it will cross that right-of-way line, where it needs to go,” Biederman said.
The right-of-way agreement is required before the DOT Concept Statement, which addresses the process of acquiring right-of-way, can be filled out, Biederman indicated.
“We have a DOT concept statement to fill out. Part of what is in that concept statement is how you acquire right-of-way, how much, so, need to get this straightened out so we can get that filled out and get going overall,” Biederman said.
Fehr Graham will provide professional services to determine the westerly right of way of Fourth Street North from Cedar Drive/Collins Road (the block north of Modern Building Products) south to Rhonda Road (the block north of the cemetery) — about 1,210 feet — in preparation for the proposed sidewalk project, per council documents and a map.
Per the agreement, the IDOT Concept Statement requires Fehr Graham to list whether easements or acquisition is a part of the project. Work will include research and a field survey to determine the right of way location which will allow determination of the need for easements or acquisition. A plat and description will not be prepared.
The fixed fee for right-of-way services will be $2,500. Application, permit and recording fees will be reimbursed as direct expenses and are not included in the above.
Fehr Graham will present the city with engineering and technical alternatives, and the city is solely responsible for requesting selection of alternatives and final decisions, per agreement item eight.
If costs are more than 20% over the estimate, Fehr Graham will notify the City, which has seven days to object before the increase is deemed approved, per item 10.
The right of way agreement also addresses late fees (which accrue 30 days from billing at 1.5% per month) and some liability, saying Fehr Graham is not responsible for maintaining a safe work site for personnel other than their employees or subcontractors.
As the Main Street/Highway 281 project is moving from design services to construction, a new agreement was required for Highway 281 Construction Engineering, which the council approved after hearing the DOT will now be taking care of all of the paving.
“This is maybe another little bit of good news for the city,” Biederman said.
“We had some preliminary estimates for design and construction engineering that I think we’d shared with you last year,” Biederman said.
In the project narrative presented at the May 24, 2021, Fairbank council meeting, the council had heard that the center 28 feet was considered the DOT portion of the project, with the side parking area considered the city’s portion.
“We had assumed all along that we would be inspecting or observing anything the city is covering for cost, including underground utilities and pavement,” Biederman said.
“DOT just informed us within the last couple weeks that they will be taking care of the paving portion, so all of the paving, at no cost to the city,” Biederman said.
“That reduces what we need to be involved with to really the underground, so electric, storm sewer and water,” he said.
“We didn’t put a dollar amount on this. It will be substantially less that what we had first estimated,” Biederman said.