FAIRBANK — Decorah-based Wicks Construction had the apparent lowest of seven bids on the Fairbank Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 Project at just over $3.9 million when the Department of Transportation let bids on the project on Jan. 18, Fehr Graham senior project manager Jon Biederman told Fairbank City Council on Monday.

“Low bidder was Wicks Construction with a bid just a touch over $3.9 million. Now, that is everything. That’s the city’s portion, DOT’s portion of the roadway and the sidewalks,” Biederman said. “The DOT is recommending award. That’s what they told us. There will be more details, line item prices, sometime this week, we’re planning on.”

