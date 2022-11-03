The period during which Iowans can select a health insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace began Tuesday, Nov. 1. While nearly everyone receiving their insurance through the Marketplace was eligible for a monthly subsidy, new rules for this year’s enrollment have extended the program’s reach in Iowa, allowing more families to qualify for coverage.
Among this year’s notable enhancements is a greater amount of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding to help organizations providing assistance to those completing the enrollment process. In Iowa, First Choice Services was awarded more than $295,000 to enhance their Iowa Navigator program, which offers no-charge guidance to people exploring options through the ACA marketplace, as well as Medicaid and CHIP. The Navigator program, which has staff that speak both English and Spanish, can help with enrollment applications, as well.
In addition to this enhanced support, updated regulations have expanded the number of those who are eligible while also lowering the costs of various plans. Among these new rules is a solution to what has been identified as the “Family Glitch,” which previously inhibited consumers from qualifying because they had an offer of insurance through their employer, though that offer was unaffordable. The recent Inflation Reduction Act, meanwhile, added to the cost-savings of many, as it put in place greater subsidies while also securing lower plan rates for the next three years.
Thanks to these changes, consumers might find surprisingly inexpensive plans available on the Marketplace, if only they take the time to shop around, explained Jeremy Smith, program director for Iowa Navigator.
“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Smith. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”
According to recent data from the United Health Foundation, around 5% of Iowans have no health insurance coverage. Through the ACA Marketplace, however, many can qualify for plans costing under $10 monthly.
The open enrollment period for 2023 coverage ends on Jan. 15, though individuals seeking Jan. 1 coverage should make their selections by Dec. 15, 2022. Special exceptions, however, do exist, allowing for a more extensive enrollment period, questions about which can be directed to Iowa Navigator.
Those with an existing plan wishing to re-enroll should review their network and prescription drug coverage for changes, while also updating their information to see if they may be eligible for further savings.
If assistance is needed in shopping the Marketplace or enrolling in a plan, the Iowa Navigator program can be reached at 515-978-9570 or by visiting www.ACANavigator.com.