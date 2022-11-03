Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The period during which Iowans can select a health insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace began Tuesday, Nov. 1. While nearly everyone receiving their insurance through the Marketplace was eligible for a monthly subsidy, new rules for this year’s enrollment have extended the program’s reach in Iowa, allowing more families to qualify for coverage.

Among this year’s notable enhancements is a greater amount of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding to help organizations providing assistance to those completing the enrollment process. In Iowa, First Choice Services was awarded more than $295,000 to enhance their Iowa Navigator program, which offers no-charge guidance to people exploring options through the ACA marketplace, as well as Medicaid and CHIP. The Navigator program, which has staff that speak both English and Spanish, can help with enrollment applications, as well.

