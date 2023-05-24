The Oelwein American Legion Post 9 continues its Memorial Day “Speakers Homecoming: A Tradition of Honoring Our Own” by featuring a past Oelwein graduate currently serving in the Armed Forces. For the last 18 years this has been the tradition for graduates to return home and share their experiences since leaving the community.
Lieutenant Colonel Jason Hornberg has served in the Iowa Army National Guard (IANG) for 26 years. He enlisted in 1997 and attained the rank of Sergeant. He joined ROTC at the University of Northern Iowa and was commissioned in 2005.
During his service in the IANG, he has been assigned to units in Oelwein, Council Bluffs, Denison, Boone, Sioux City and Johnston. He has also completed training at numerous Army bases and camps throughout the United States and abroad. Lt. Colonel Hornberg was deployed to Afghanistan and Kosovo, completing State Partnership Program missions in the latter between 2012 and 2018.
Hornberg was awarded many medals and awards for bravery and leadership and is the recipient of the prestigious Bronze Star. There is a litany of other commendations and medals presented to Lt. Colonel Hornberg, too numerous to list, but know his rise to the rank of Lt. Colonel in the Army was earned at every step in his career.
Dr. Lt. Col. Hornberg earned his BA from Loras College in 2002, his MA from the University of Northern Iowa in 2009, and his Doctorate from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2022.
Jason began his academic excellence first as a student at Sacred Heart School in Oelwein. He finished his secondary education at Oelwein Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1998.
Jason is the son of Donna and Roger Hornberg. He has been married to his wife Amy for 21 years and they have three children: Steven, Daniel and Elizabeth. They currently live in Council Bluffs.
We hope the residents of Oelwein and the surrounding area will take time to attend the Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. It will be an opportunity to honor those who have passed, including those who have worn the uniform of our country.