Feb. 11, 1928 – Sept. 4, 2023
WADENA — Luella A. Stolka, 95, of Wadena, died Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023, surrounded by family, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga with the Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Visitation will be 3 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.
Parish Scripture Service will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Private Family Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Fairbank.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Luella Alvina Schuler was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Raymond, the daughter of Mathew and Kathryn (Reuter) Schuler. She received her education at the Hazleton Schools. Luella worked at Wilson Produce in Oelwein.
Luella was united in marriage to John James Stolka on Oct. 1, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton. They farmed at rural Maynard and then at rural Volga. Luella and John retired from the farm and moved to Wadena in 1989.
Luella provided childcare in her home in Wadena for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Wadena and Volga. Luella was also a member of the Wadena American Legion Auxiliary where she commonly donated many pies for legion events. Luella’s life was filled with caring for and raising her family. Later in life, Luella found time to enjoy jigsaw puzzles, word finds, crossword puzzles, watching games shows and westerns on television, especially “Gunsmoke,” playing Scrabble and rummy, cooking for the family, feeding the birds and watching the GrandPad.
Luella is survived by her 17 children: John Stolka of Glen Burnie, Maryland; Kathryn (Dale) Boddicker of Cedar Rapids; Theresa Stolka of West Union; Cecelia (Glen) Nosbisch of New Hampton; Madelyn (Greg) Jupin of Owensboro, Kentucky; Cynthia (Darin) Rauch of Elgin; Monica Bunn of Strawberry Point; Leta (Roger) Erickson of Wadena; Georgene (Curt) Schrage of Elgin; Allan Stolka of Wadena;
Dorothy (Jim) Corkery of West Union; Paula (Matt) MacNider of Central City; Edmond (Kristie) Stolka of Granbury, Texas; Leota Matura of Sumner; Anna (Dan) Phelps of Fennimore, Wisconsin; Brian (Jenny) Stolka of Wadena and Roberta (David) Moyle of Wadena; 39 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren with several soon to arrive; several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on May 24, 2008; six Schuler brothers: Raphael, Ernest, Louis, Leo, Eugene and Melvin; two sisters, Alma Helle and Marian Fettkether; grandson, Randy Stolka; great-granddaughter, Calisa Jaster and son-in-law, John Enderes.