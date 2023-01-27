Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Editor’s note: At press time Friday, the competition in Decorah remained ongoing. For complete results, in addition to more photos and stories, please visit us online later this weekend and be sure to pick up Monday’s edition of the Daily Register.

Tags

Trending Food Videos