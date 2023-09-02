Aug. 31, 2023
ELGIN — Luther Pugh, 89 of Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home in Elgin.
Private family services are being planned.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Aug. 31, 2023
ELGIN — Luther Pugh, 89 of Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home in Elgin.
Private family services are being planned.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, is helping the family with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. Near record high temperatures. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.