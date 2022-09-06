Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Joanna Howell

Diner owner Joanna Howell

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Ma and Pa’s Diner in downtown Oelwein will celebrate four years with a special prime rib dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Serving begins at 3 p.m.

Joanna Howell opened the diner on Sept. 10, 2018.

