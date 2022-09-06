Ma and Pa’s Diner in downtown Oelwein will celebrate four years with a special prime rib dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Serving begins at 3 p.m.
Joanna Howell opened the diner on Sept. 10, 2018.
“Everybody loves prime rib. We had it for our first anniversary and we went through eight of them,” Howell said.
She would like to thank each and every customer for supporting the diner over the four years.
“If it wasn’t for them my diner wouldn’t be the success is it today,” she said.
