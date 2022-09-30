Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Best of the Best Award

Staff of Ma & Pa’s Diner pose with owner Joanna Howell (center) after receiving a Best of the Best Award for Best Breakfast at area restaurants. In front from left, manager Rebecca Renslow, Howell, Alison Graham, Kayla Voges. In back, Dale Gowey, Julie Clark, Briana Dow and Todd Hammond.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Ma & Pa’s Diner, 114 S. Frederick Ave., has been named “Best Breakfast” restaurant in the area.

Owner Joanna Howell was both surprised and delighted to receive the award Thursday afternoon from Creative Marketing Specialists, following a media restaurant survey.

