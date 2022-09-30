Ma & Pa’s Diner, 114 S. Frederick Ave., has been named “Best Breakfast” restaurant in the area.
Owner Joanna Howell was both surprised and delighted to receive the award Thursday afternoon from Creative Marketing Specialists, following a media restaurant survey.
Howell said the survey was conducted throughout the area and northeast Iowa with questions asked of both businesses and the public. The plaque notes “Best of the Best Award” as one of the most popular restaurants for Best Breakfast in the area in 2022.
“This is the first award I have had in the restaurant business,” Howell said. The popular diner just celebrated its fourth year under Howell’s ownership.
The cozy location on South Frederick has seating for approximately 56. Ma & Pa’s offers a full menu of home-cooked food, with daily specials, delicious homemade desserts and soups and breakfast available all day long. The friendly staff treats everyone like one of the family.
“We’re all so proud of Joanna Howell!” said manager Rebecca Renslow. “And thanks to all that put in a vote for us. It may sound a bit prejudiced, but we have the best atmosphere, food and staff here. You can’t go wrong eating at Ma & Pa’s.”
“I just can’t believe it,” Howell said of the award, as she looked it over again. “Owning and running a diner has been my dream for years. I finally got there and now I know we’re doing it right, when others are shouting our praises.”
Howell said the plaque will soon be hung in a place of honor in the diner.
“It really made my day and I know it made the staff feel great, too. It takes all of us to make something like this happen,” she said.