Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for their annual Founders Day meeting and potluck at the Oelwein Public Library. Following the meal, Carol Tousley presented the evening's program. She gave a review of the beginning of the organization established by Edward MacDowell 92 years ago. Etta Easton was the first president. Through the years, much of the traditions and protocols have changed but the purpose of the organization to promote the fine arts and encourage gifted people young and old to use their talents has remained the same.
Four women have been members for more than 25 years. Betty Blunt has been in the club for 52 years, Susan McFarlane for 48 years, Dorothy Gray for 40 years and Beth Kerr for 35 years. They will receive carnations in appreciation for their many years of service to the organization.
Officers for the coming year were installed. They are, President Julie Williams, Vice President Katie Schuelke, Recording Secretary Susan Macken, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Corresponding Secretary Twyla Larsen and Press Correspondent Diane Hall.
Julie Williams conducted the business meeting. A review of the program booklets containing upcoming programs and committee designations were outlined. Scholarships awarded for last year and discussion of changes to eligibility were discussed and will be revisited in the spring. Members were reminded of the next Williams Center performance on Sept. 23 of the Motown Tribute Band.
The next meeting will be on Oct. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church. Master Gardeners Ginny and Ariel will lead the program on creating a fall floral bouquet. Hostesses are Kris Rex, Deb Vogel and Connie Mueller.