Cookbook Club will meet Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Stop by the library to pick up your cookbook, or in this case, magazine.

Join the new quarterly book club, try a new recipe and review it at the meeting.

Theme for June will be recipes from the OPL’s magazine collection, including Food Network, All Recipes or Taste of Home. Make a recipe and bring samples to the meeting. Join in the lively discussion of the magazines and some delicious taste tests.

Have a question about this club? Call the library at 319-283-1515 or email charris@oelwein.lib.ia.us.

