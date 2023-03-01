The aura of patriotism and gratitude filled the air in the big room at the American Legion Sunday afternoon.
The local Otter Creek Quilters of Valor presented with dignity and appreciation seven area veterans with their personal Quilt of Valor.
Otter Creek Quilters have awarded over 180 quilts to Fayette County veterans since 2019. Though they may never know the depth or severity of the veterans’ sacrifice it took to protect and defend our shores, it is their way of saying thank you for their service to our nation.
The seven veterans presented this special gift of love and gratitude were: Al Baldwin, U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran. Michael Cole, U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran. Gary Rubino, U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran. Dan Stasi, U.S. Navy veteran. Jeffrey Hughes, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Virginia Army National Guard and Iraq War veteran. Jeremy Johnson, U.S. Army and Afghanistan War veteran. Connie VanSickle, U.S. Women’s Army Corp.
It is important to sing the praises of the oft unsung, including these dedicated individuals who donate hundreds of hours of stitching, pinning, and creating artistic murals on cloth, worthy of the veterans who receive them. They are Carol Cole, Dee Brandt, Carol Wolf, Jane Blumhagen, Meg Moellering, Jan Franks and Daryl Brandt.
Each quilt they made is stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts by these passionate volunteers.